 
 

Kelsea Ballerini Disappointed by CMA Awards Snub

The 'Like Me Like You Mean It' singer admits she feels disappointed as she's being overlooked by Country Music Association for this year's CMA Awards nominations.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Kelsea Ballerini is confident her "current disappointment" at her lack of Country Music Association Awards nominations will inspire her to create "something beautiful."

The shortlist for the 2020 ceremony was unveiled on Tuesday (01Sep20), and for the first time in her career, the singer was completely shut out - including in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, in which she had been nominated for the past five years.

Ballerini admits the news left her a little sad, but she is determined to bounce back stronger than ever - just like she did when she was snubbed at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Referencing that occasion, she tweeted, "last time this happened, I wrote (the single) homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment."

"Nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations (sic). proud to be a part of the country family, always."

Ballerini was flooded with messages of encouragement from fans and friends alike, including fellow country star Kane Brown, who also failed to land any CMA nominations.

"Hold your head up," he commented before appearing to react to his own awards snub by remaining optimistic.

"Good morning!" Brown wrote. "Today's gonna be a great freaking day! Enjoy."

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and Maren Morris lead the nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards, set to take place in November (20).

