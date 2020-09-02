Actor Marcus Smythe Passes Away From Brain Cancer

Celebrity

The actor who landed his first television role in daytime soap opera 'General Hospital' has died at the age of 70 as his health was deteriorating amid battle with brain cancer.

AceShowbiz - U.S. TV star Marcus Smythe has lost his battle with cancer.

The 70 year old, who appeared on "Guiding Light", "Who's The Boss?", "Another World", "Seinfeld", and "Murphy Brown", passed away on 20 August (20).

Born in Ohio, Smythe had been fighting brain cancer for three years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He started his acting career in 1963 as Martin Ross in hit soap opera "General Hospital". He was also a regular on the soaps "Guiding Light", "Search for Tomorrow", "Another World", and "Port Charles".