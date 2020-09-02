 
 

Actor Marcus Smythe Passes Away From Brain Cancer

Actor Marcus Smythe Passes Away From Brain Cancer
Celebrity

The actor who landed his first television role in daytime soap opera 'General Hospital' has died at the age of 70 as his health was deteriorating amid battle with brain cancer.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - U.S. TV star Marcus Smythe has lost his battle with cancer.

The 70 year old, who appeared on "Guiding Light", "Who's The Boss?", "Another World", "Seinfeld", and "Murphy Brown", passed away on 20 August (20).

Born in Ohio, Smythe had been fighting brain cancer for three years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He started his acting career in 1963 as Martin Ross in hit soap opera "General Hospital". He was also a regular on the soaps "Guiding Light", "Search for Tomorrow", "Another World", and "Port Charles".

You can share this post!

Ryan Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 3

Donald Trump and His Team Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Use of Song in Campaign
Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College