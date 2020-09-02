 
 

Ryan Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 3

The mastermind behind TV hits 'Glee' and 'American Horror Story' officially becomes a father of three as he and husband David Miller welcome another baby via surrogate.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - TV mogul Ryan Murphy is a dad again a year after his son, Ford, beat cancer.

The man behind "Glee" and "American Horror Story" announced the arrival of Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy via Instagram on Tuesday (01Sep20), revealing his third son was born on 18 August (20).

Murphy announced in June that he and his husband, David Miller, were expecting a third child via a surrogate, telling Architectural Digest the baby was another boy.

Ryan and David are also parents to seven-year-old Logan and Ford, five.

