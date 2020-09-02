 
 

DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead in Florida at Age 49

The house music DJ has been found dead at the age of 49 in Miami Beach, Florida less than a month after he was arrested and charged for alleged sexual battery.

AceShowbiz - House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead at the age of 49.

According to TMZ, the Colombian-American producer's body was discovered in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday (01Sep20), less than a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Morillo turned himself in to authorities in early August after a female DJ claimed had woken up naked on his bed, with the musician "standing on the side of the bed also nude" after she and another woman had hung out with the star at his Miami Beach pad after working at a private party in December (19).

He denied the sexual battery charges, although a rape kit tested positive for his DNA. Morillo had been due to appear in court to face the accusations on Friday.

The DJ was a big name in the dance music scene for over three decades, scoring chart hits like his club smash "I Like to Move It" in the 1990s under the stage name Reel 2 Real.

He had also previously collaborated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Boy George, Skunk Anansie's Skin, and "The X Factor U.K." winner Alexandra Burke.

