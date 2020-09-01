 
 

Halle Berry Comes to Sade Adu's Defense After She's Slammed by Colorist

Halle Berry Comes to Sade Adu's Defense After She's Slammed by Colorist
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The Catwoman depicter catches wind of the uncalled shade at the Nigerian-born British singer, who is also biracial like her, and claps back at the hater on Twitter.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - No one is allowed to discredit someone's success and Halle Berry doesn't let it slide even when she's not the victim. The 54-year-old actress showed support for singer Sade Adu as haters tried to attribute her success to colorism and compared her to Jhene Aiko.

"TL sleep? Y'all give Sade a lot," one Twitter user attacked the "No Ordinary Love" singer. "Sade is thin & light skinned & was humming on them tracks. At least Jhene gives us DRAMA."

A Twitter user attacked Sade Adu

A Twitter user attacked Sade Adu

Halle apparently caught wind of the uncalled shade at the Nigerian-born British singer, who is also biracial like her, and clapped back at the hater. "I know y'all not comin for Sade Adu. I know I heard that wrong," she tweeted on Monday, August 31 alongside a picture of Sade.

Halle Berry defended Sade Adu

Halle Berry defended Sade Adu.

As Halle's post went viral on the blue bird app, the said hater noticed Halle's post then replied to the "Catwoman" star, "It was me, and I love you." To that, Halle responded, "Lol! All in good fun queen, have a beautiful day."

The "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" actress wasn't the only one who was enraged by the offensive thread made by the hater, who goes with KammyTaughtYou as her Twitter handle. "I know you didn't just compare this Sade Adu to Jhene Aiko," one commented. Director Matthew A. Cherry also chimed in, "Sade' slander? On this land?"

"Sade is the blueprint for girls like Jhene, [FKA Twigs] and many others. Hopefully you respect her while she is still here," another fan added. Echoing the sentiment about the "The Sweetest Taboo" hitmaker, one person wrote, "Sade gave us an artist that is purely abt the music. Fans respect that abt her. At least I do. There's really no one to compare her to. She literally made her own lane."

Sade, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the matter.

You can share this post!

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him

Jack Osbourne Invites His Girlfriend Aree Gearhart to Another Family Vacation
Related Posts
Halle Berry Files Request to Act as Her Own Attorney in Olivier Martinez Divorce Proceedings

Halle Berry Files Request to Act as Her Own Attorney in Olivier Martinez Divorce Proceedings

Halle Berry Seemingly Confirms She Has New Beau, Fans Believe It's D-Nice

Halle Berry Seemingly Confirms She Has New Beau, Fans Believe It's D-Nice

Halle Berry Praised for Withdrawing From Transgender Role After Backlash

Halle Berry Praised for Withdrawing From Transgender Role After Backlash

Halle Berry Implores Fans to Help Immigrant Father Losing Business in Los Angeles Protests

Halle Berry Implores Fans to Help Immigrant Father Losing Business in Los Angeles Protests

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project