 
 

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him
WENN
Celebrity

According to a source, the 'Daily Show' host and the former 'Parenthood' star have been dating for 'several months' as they are currently living in an apartment in New York.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - It looks like Trevor Noah is no longer single. It's been reported that "The Daily Show" host has been quietly dating Minka Kelly as their relationship is getting "very serious." PEOPLE was the first to break the news.

A source tells the publication, "They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship." On the other hand, a second source spills to E! News that Trevor and the "Parenthood" actress have been romancing each other for "several months" now and that they are currently living together in New York City.

Reps for Trevor and Minka did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Minka and Trevor are pretty private when it comes to their love lives. The "Charlie's Angels" star previously dated Jesse Williams for a while when the "Grey's Anatomy" star was involved in a divorce battle with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Meanwhile, Trevor used to date model Jordyn Taylor though it was not clear why the exes decided to go their separate ways.

Even though Trevor doesn't really talk about his private life, he once got candid about his views on marriage as he stated that he doesn't oppose the idea of getting married. However, there's one thing that he absolutely doesn't want to do if he ever ties the knot in the future, and that is living together.

During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show", Trevor said, "I'm not opposed to (marriage)," before adding, "When we meet people, we should tell them who we are, be honest. You know why? You should have the person love you -- or hate you -- for who you are, not for who you portray yourself to be."

"I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married," he continued. "I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we've come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be."

You can share this post!

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Halle Berry Comes to Sade Adu's Defense After She's Slammed by Colorist
Related Posts
Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West for Saying Black People Are 'Brainwashed' by Democrats

Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West for Saying Black People Are 'Brainwashed' by Democrats

Watch: Trevor Noah Lays Out Evidence That Donald Trump Wants to Deport Melania

Watch: Trevor Noah Lays Out Evidence That Donald Trump Wants to Deport Melania

Trevor Noah Gives Update After Vocal Surgery With Lighthearted Post

Trevor Noah Gives Update After Vocal Surgery With Lighthearted Post

Trevor Noah Responds to Boycotts Against Him Over Old Racist Joke

Trevor Noah Responds to Boycotts Against Him Over Old Racist Joke

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project