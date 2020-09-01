 
 

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship
Instagram
Celebrity

Detailing her alleged violent relationship with 'The Joe Budden Podcast' host, the former 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star says she suffered a fractured rib and a broken nose at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tahiry Jose has aired out her alleged toxic relationship with former boyfriend Joe Budden. The reality TV personality, who recently made headlines with her on-air drama with her current beau Vado on "Marriage Bootcamp: The Hip Hop Edition", claimed the "Pump It Up" hitmaker abused her when they were together.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Tahiry was talking about her fight with Vado when the conversation shifted to her past violent relationship with Joe. "I'm the oldest of 14. So, um, I think that the way I was dealing with being in a relationship with Joe was just tucking it, hiding it 'cause I can't stop," she said of handling the alleged abuse. "I have to keep going because people rely on me 'cause I have to handle stuff, 'cause I have to grow in this business, 'cause I'm not going to fold."

She continued, "I'm not failing because you want me to and I just keep going until your trauma meets you. In the words of my friend Charlamagne, either you meet your trauma or your trauma will meet you. I didn't into that house being to discuss being in domestic violence before, it juts met me face-to-face. Then watch your ex say something like, 'Tahiry will fight a man.' I didn't fight him. I was scared to death."

The former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star went on detailing the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of "The Joe Budden Podcast" host. "I've been beaten before," she shared. "That relationship left me with a fractured rib and a broken nose because somebody was sending him a message. And I used to always say, 'Stop beefing out there, I'm still working.' And he hit me on that nose and then pushed me down a flight of stairs."

"I remember having to talk him out of letting me go that day," she continued. "I remember having a plan to leave because the reason he was so upset was because I was already leaving, looking through my phone and s**t. But I had already told him give me two weeks to pack up my things. He agreed to it and then started looking through my phone. Next thing you know, I got woken up by him dragging me by my ankle. I managed to get up from that floor."

The 45-year-old TV personality claimed that "a man will break your spirits before he actually puts his hands on you." She explained, "It started with verbal abuse, emotional abuse and it eventually turned to that. I still fear for my safety. He hurt me bad and I just stayed quiet. I went to the hospital and he sat next to me. I lied to the doctors and said I was cleaning a cabinet and fell in the kitchen - and then he rapped about it."

Joe has not responded to Tahiry's claims of his alleged violent behavior.

You can share this post!

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

Rappers Yung Berg and Tokyo Vanity Suffer Severe Allergic Reaction, Show Swollen Faces
Related Posts
Joe Budden Accuses Logic of 'Reverse Bullying' Following Depression Comments

Joe Budden Accuses Logic of 'Reverse Bullying' Following Depression Comments

Joe Budden Mocks Virgil Abloh Over His $50 BLM Bail Donation

Joe Budden Mocks Virgil Abloh Over His $50 BLM Bail Donation

Joe Budden Squares Off With Natalie Nun and Husband Over 6ix9ine's Instagram Live

Joe Budden Squares Off With Natalie Nun and Husband Over 6ix9ine's Instagram Live

Joe Budden Isn't Here for Justin Bieber Tapping Summer Walker for 'Yummy' Remix

Joe Budden Isn't Here for Justin Bieber Tapping Summer Walker for 'Yummy' Remix

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment