'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

Instagram
The Hermione Lodge depicter previously opened up in May's Marie Claire about her being an undercover agent for the FBI and Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Riverdale" star Marisol Nichols is developing a new TV show based on her real-life fight against sex trafficking. According to Deadline, the actress, who is known for her role as Hermione Lodge on The CW's series, will likely star on the project.

She will also serve as executive producer of the show, which is currently in the early stages. She partners with Sony Pictures Television which optioned rights to her story.

Marisol previously opened up in a long-form story in May's Marie Claire about her being an undercover agent for the FBI and Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement as the "bait" for sting operations domestically and internationally. Utilizing her acting skill, she has been hunting child predators.

In some cases, the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" star pretended to be a parent pimping out a child. In other situations, Marisol played the role of a child being pimped out to a guy who expects to have sex with a 12-year-old.

In the Marie Claire profile, it was mentioned that Marisol's incredible contribution to end sex trafficking stemmed from being sexually assaulted when she was 11 years old. She started doing the unusual hustle in 2012 when acting work slowed down. She also launched her own nonprofit foundation in 2014 called Foundation for a Slavery Free World.

Back in June, Marisol shared that her character Hermione would return to season 5 of "Riverdale" despite previously announcing that she was leaving the show at the end of season four. "I had a very long talk with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, our creator and showrunner of 'Riverdale', and I'm really proud to announce that Hermoine will not only be back for season five, but she will be back stronger and better than ever!" she said to Access.

"So I'm really excited in telling her story and that side of her, but it also allows me to pursue other ventures," she added. "Riverdale" will return for a new season in 2021.

