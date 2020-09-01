 
 

Ariana Grande Hailed as 'Queen' by Lady GaGa for Making Instagram History
Getting ahead of reality star Kylie Jenner and fellow singer Selena Gomez, the 'Rain on Me' singer has become the first woman to reach 200 million Instagram followers.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has become the first woman to reach 200 million Instagram followers.

The singer achieved the feat over the weekend (August 28-30), and her "Rain On Me" collaborator, Lady GaGa, was among the first to salute her.

"Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!," GaGa wrote, hours after she and Grande took the stage for the first live performance of "Rain on Me" at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they won a collection of trophies.

Ariana is now followed by Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, who have 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million followers - he now has 237 million.

