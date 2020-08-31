LeToya Luckett Breaks Down as She Says She Used to Sleep in Car After Destiny's Child Exit

Instagram Celebrity

The songstress reveals that she had to sleep in a car or stay at a hotel while working on her successful self-titled debut album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200.

AceShowbiz - LeToya Luckett got candid about her past during an Instagram Live session with her fans over the weekend. Speaking with one of her fans, the songstress revealed the hard time that she had to go through following her departure from Destiny's Child, saying that she never told about this before to the public.

"I slept in a car, in L.A. while I was making my first album," she said, referring to her self-titled debut album. She then elaborated that she also stayed at a hotel because "she couldn't afford anything else," buying microwaveable food and cooking it with the heater provided at the hotel room. Tearing up, she expressed how grateful she was that her life could turn into something better after getting a gig.

"It was a lot, but I was uncomfortable for a minute," LeToya added, saying that she was glad she could share her experience with others. "You have to be willing to take a step back and be okay with being uncomfortable. You have to."

Being one of the founding members of Destiny's Child, LeToya departed the group in 2000 and went to release her debut solo album six years later. Receiving generally positive reviews from music critics, the album launched at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums charts, becoming the second Destiny's Child member to have a No. 1 album as a solo artist after Beyonce Knowles.

Reflecting on the success of her debut album, she said in an interview, "Everybody thought I was going to give up after the Destiny's Child situation. But I'm not one to say: 'Oh, poor me - it's over.' I knew that as long as I kept a strong prayer life, I would be able to fulfil my destiny. In groups, who sings this part or that part always turns into an issue. Eventually you get the courage to go out on your own."