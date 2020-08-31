 
 

LeToya Luckett Breaks Down as She Says She Used to Sleep in Car After Destiny's Child Exit

LeToya Luckett Breaks Down as She Says She Used to Sleep in Car After Destiny's Child Exit
Instagram
Celebrity

The songstress reveals that she had to sleep in a car or stay at a hotel while working on her successful self-titled debut album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - LeToya Luckett got candid about her past during an Instagram Live session with her fans over the weekend. Speaking with one of her fans, the songstress revealed the hard time that she had to go through following her departure from Destiny's Child, saying that she never told about this before to the public.

"I slept in a car, in L.A. while I was making my first album," she said, referring to her self-titled debut album. She then elaborated that she also stayed at a hotel because "she couldn't afford anything else," buying microwaveable food and cooking it with the heater provided at the hotel room. Tearing up, she expressed how grateful she was that her life could turn into something better after getting a gig.

"It was a lot, but I was uncomfortable for a minute," LeToya added, saying that she was glad she could share her experience with others. "You have to be willing to take a step back and be okay with being uncomfortable. You have to."

Being one of the founding members of Destiny's Child, LeToya departed the group in 2000 and went to release her debut solo album six years later. Receiving generally positive reviews from music critics, the album launched at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums charts, becoming the second Destiny's Child member to have a No. 1 album as a solo artist after Beyonce Knowles.

Reflecting on the success of her debut album, she said in an interview, "Everybody thought I was going to give up after the Destiny's Child situation. But I'm not one to say: 'Oh, poor me - it's over.' I knew that as long as I kept a strong prayer life, I would be able to fulfil my destiny. In groups, who sings this part or that part always turns into an issue. Eventually you get the courage to go out on your own."

You can share this post!

Emma Roberts Reveals Gender of First Child With Garrett Hedlund

Paris Hilton Says Her Heart's Always Empty Before Meeting BF Carter Reum in Anniversary Tribute

Related Posts
Report: LeToya Luckett Dumps Husband Tommicus Walker After Cheating Allegation

Report: LeToya Luckett Dumps Husband Tommicus Walker After Cheating Allegation

LeToya Luckett and Husband Unfollowing Each Other After He Denies Cheating Allegation

LeToya Luckett and Husband Unfollowing Each Other After He Denies Cheating Allegation

Letoya Luckett's Husband Denies Cheating on Her: 'The Devil Is Busy'

Letoya Luckett's Husband Denies Cheating on Her: 'The Devil Is Busy'

Report: Letoya Luckett's Husband Cheats on Her, Side Chick Threatens to Release Videos

Report: Letoya Luckett's Husband Cheats on Her, Side Chick Threatens to Release Videos

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Scott Disick Seemingly Confirms Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'