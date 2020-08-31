 
 

Jessica Mulroney Posts and Deletes Meghan Markle's Wedding Pic Amid Fallout Rumors

Instagram/WENN
The stylist and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly have a falling out following Jessica's racist scandal involving lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter back in June.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jessica Mulroney is raising people's eyebrows with her latest social media activity. According to reports, the stylist and Meghan Markle's former BFF posted on her Instagram account a throwback picture taken from Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. However, the picture wasn't up for too long as Jessica quickly deleted it.

The said photo that was uploaded by the 40-year-old featured the Duchess of Sussex wearing her gown and veil at her nuptials. She was joined by one of Jessica's twin sons, Brian, who stood behind her with a big smile on his face.

Captioning the snap, Jessica originally wrote, "When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away. I see this and pure joy." It remains to be seen why Jessica deleted the post.

She and Meghan were close friends as the former's twin sons Brian and his brother, John, served as pageboys at the ceremony which took place in Windsor, England on May 19, 2018. Their sister, Ivy also acted as a bridesmaid. The two besties, however, reportedly had a falling out following Jessica's racist scandal involving lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter back in June.

At the time, Sasha accused the "Good Morning America" contributor of "textbook white privilege." In an Instagram video on June 10, she said that Jessica "took offense" at her call to action to bloggers and influencers amid the Black Lives Matters protests.

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me -- a single mom, a single black mom -- during a racial pandemic blows my mind," Exeter added. "You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Jessica later apologized, subtly talking about Meghan in her statement which rrad, "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

The reference allegedly didn't sit well with Meghan. According to a source, she "could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

