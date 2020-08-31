Preview Event for Chadwick Boseman's Final Film Gets Scrapped

WENN Movie

The 'Black Panther' actor, who passed away after a secret, four-year cancer battle, stars opposite Viola Davis in Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', which is produced by Denzel Washington.

AceShowbiz - A virtual preview for Chadwick Boseman's final film has been scrapped out of respect for the late actor.

Netflix bosses had been due to host an online event on Monday (August 31) for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", the movie adaptation of August Wilson's play of the same name, in which the "Black Panther" star had featured alongside Viola Davis.

However, in light of Boseman's passing from a secret, four-year cancer battle on Friday (August 28), officials have chosen to scrap the preview, which was due to include commentary from Davis and director George C. Wolfe.

In a statement issued to Deadline.com, a Netflix representative said, "This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday's preview event of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos added, "Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it's impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness."

"His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Davis has shared her tribute to Boseman on social media, writing, "Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity..."

"It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!"

And Denzel Washington, who serves as a producer on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", has remembered Boseman too, years after paying for the Howard University graduate to attend an acting programme at Oxford University in England.

"He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career," Washington wrote. "God bless Chadwick Boseman."

A release date for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" has yet to be announced.