 
 

Report: Hazel E Drags and Snatches Masika Kalysha's Wig During Altercation

According to reports, things take a violent way after Masika says that her former 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' co-star's daughter would 'grow up to be a w***e.'

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's a known fact that Hazel E and Masika Kalysha don't have the best relationship ever, and it looks like their longtime beef has turned physical when they met over the weekend. Hazel held an Instagram Live session to call out her former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star over their altercation.

"If you wanna be preaching that you're all Black Lives Matter, and this and this and that, she's out here calling the police. You got me tied up on set for like… I don't even know how many hours at this point, you feel me? This s**t is crazy," she said, before recalling the time when they had a fight back during their "LHH" days. "You snatched my wig once. You tried to assault me and you got what you got," Hazel added.

However, Masika denied having her wig snatched and accused Hazel of lying. She said on her Twitter account, "Solve this riddle," adding a nose, a lying face and a pig emojis. When someone commented that Masika probably directed the post to Hazel, she simply responded by clicking the like button.

The Shade Room later reported that Hazel and Masika indeed got into an altercation, with the former dragging her nemesis and snatching her wig, prompting Masika to leave the scene on a stretcher. A source told the gossip blog that Masika called the police and tried to press charges against Hazel, but held back after realizing that she could be put behind in jail for her role in the situation.

As for what caused the fight, the insider alleged that things turned violent after Masika said that Hazel's daughter, Ava Dior, would "grow up to be a w***e." Hazel did not like what she heard at all and tried to assault her after that.

