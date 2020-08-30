 
 

Sean Baker Denies Developing OnlyFans Movie With Bella Thorne

Sean Baker Denies Developing OnlyFans Movie With Bella Thorne
WENN
Movie

The 'Tangerine' director admits he has talked to the former Disney actress following her huge gain on the X-rated social media app but he insists he's not attached to her movie project.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Sean Baker denied that he is working with Bella Thorne on a movie about her time on OnlyFans.

The former Disney star made history on the adult subscription service last week (ends21Aug20) by becoming the first account holder to bank $1 million (£760,000) in her first 24 hours.

She has since doubled her earnings, and told Paper Magazine that she was working with Sean on a film about the website, saying the pair share "the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics."

However, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, "The Florida Project" director has insisted, "I would like to make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about OnlyFans and using Bella Thorne as research is false."

"I'm NOT attached to this project. I'm actually in development on two features that I've put years of research and love in to and neither of these films have anything to do with Ms. Thorne or OnlyFans," he stated.

"Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans," Sean added.

Sean's statement came after Bella received backlash for her use of OnlyFans, after fans blamed her for the website instating new policies that will negatively affect content creators by placing limits on their potential earnings - an issue he said he discussed with her.

"On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement."

You can share this post!

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Brandy and Monica Address Longtime Feud Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle
Related Posts
Bella Thorne Apologizes to Sex Workers for Harming Their Income on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne Apologizes to Sex Workers for Harming Their Income on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne's Huge OnlyFans Success Upsets Sex Workers

Bella Thorne's Huge OnlyFans Success Upsets Sex Workers

Bella Thorne in Early Development of New Movie About Successful OnlyFans Venture

Bella Thorne in Early Development of New Movie About Successful OnlyFans Venture

Most Read
Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath Underwater for Seven Minutes After 'Avatar' Training
Movie

Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath Underwater for Seven Minutes After 'Avatar' Training

Kelly Marie Tran Writes Disney History by Landing Lead Role in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Kelly Marie Tran Writes Disney History by Landing Lead Role in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Amy Adams Ends Yearlong Hiatus as She Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Amy Adams Ends Yearlong Hiatus as She Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Prince Harry Appears in Netflix Movie 'Rising Phoenix'

Prince Harry Appears in Netflix Movie 'Rising Phoenix'

'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Daisy Ridley Struggling to Find Job After 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Struggling to Find Job After 'Star Wars'

Sean Baker Denies Developing OnlyFans Movie With Bella Thorne

Sean Baker Denies Developing OnlyFans Movie With Bella Thorne