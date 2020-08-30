 
 

Brandy and Monica Address Longtime Feud Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

The two 'Boy Is Mine' collaborators discuss the long-rumored frictions between them and hope their 'Verzuz' appearance could put the feud to rest for good.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brandy and Monica might address their former feud during their forthcoming "Verzuz" battle.

The singers, who teamed up for the iconic "The Boy Is Mine" duet in 1998, will be facing off in the livestream battle on Monday (31Aug20). After the song was released, reports of a feud led to tensions between the singers - and Monica has teased the pair may discuss the topic onscreen.

"It was not something that I would say was anyone's fault," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We all added to it and after a while it became real... It gets a little bit frustrating for both she and I when it becomes, 'No, I like her better. Well, I like her better.' "

The star hopes that their "Verzuz" battle will finally show people that their feud has been put to rest.

"We've long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we're gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there's a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction," Monica said.

"We share a lot in common. And then at the same time, we're completely different," she reflected. "We're different in the way that we dress and the things that we've experienced and where we grew up and I think those differences are what made The Boys Is Mine so special."

Brandy and Monica will go head-to-head at 8 pm ET on Instagram and Apple Music.

