 
 

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Instagram/Ryan McGinley
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker turns her latest ad into a family affair as she takes her family high on the hill overlooking the city to enjoy an outdoor dinner together.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has tapped her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and her mother Guadalupe for her latest Coach campaign.

The 51-year-old "Love Don't Cost a Thing" star is photographed alongside her close family for the advertising campaign, showing herself, her mother and her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony spending quality time together outdoors.

"There's not one single definition," Jennifer says in the campaign video about her modern family. "It's not about perfection. It's about acceptance, where everyone can be their true, authentic selves around each other. I mean, look at us!"

Jennifer was announced as a global face of the brand back in November 2019, joining other current faces including Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan.

"Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way - she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign," Coach creative director Stuart Vevers previously gushed of the brand's new signing.

