Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

WENN
The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer loves her new home which was formerly owned by the late Tom Petty, saying it helps her get into creative mode for her next project.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is overwhelmed with inspiration after moving into Tom Petty's former home.

The hitmaker relocated to the Los Angeles property once owned by the legendary rocker back in April (20), and she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music the home "already feels like such a haven."

"This is Tom Petty's house, so I always think about it when I'm in the (creative mode)," she explained. "It's that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here... There's so much history, so when I'm in that zone, I feel like it's very special."

The star has been working on new music from her home - including new collaboration with K-pop stars Blackpink, "Ice Cream", which was released Friday (28Aug20) - and she opened up on the recording process from "my little lair."

"The Zooming has been hard to record; it's been very difficult, because I love being with people, and I love creating together. So that part, obviously, can't happen right now, but it's been so nice," she reflected, quipping, "I also have the most comfortable couches too, so I could take breaks and get back into it."

