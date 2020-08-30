 
 

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

The fitness guru hits the recording studio a month after her husband's death as she's adding her own verse and voice to complete his unfinished music project.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots is keeping late husband Nick Cordero's legacy alive by finishing up one of his incomplete projects.

The "Rock of Ages" actor passed away last month (Jul20) after losing his battle with Covid-19 aged just 41 and, after documenting the Broadway star's battle online, Amanda told fans she's teamed up with family friend and composer Rickey Minor to finish a track by the late actor/singer.

"Tonight I got to work with musical legend Rickey Minor on a very special song, a Nick Cordero original," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Minor at a recording studio.

"Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away. He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus," she explained. "Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick. Rickey and @lennywee helped me, added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create this new duet."

Amanda continued, "This was one special night... I got to sing with Nick! It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together. I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way."

The mother of one added that she's "so grateful" to have the song completed for her and Cordero's 16-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo, and opened up about how "therapeutic" it has been to work on the Broadway star's unfinished project.

"It made me feel very close to Nick, like he was with me," Amanda admitted in a separate post on her Instagram Stories. "I've had a really hard last couple of days just with the things that come along with a loved one passing... I've been exhausted and emotionally drained, but I've had a lot of help, which has been wonderful."

"Doing this tonight was therapeutic," she reflected. "It was pretty special and it was really nice."

