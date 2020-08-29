Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old German model is still married to businessman and restaurateur Roland Mary, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son, according to a friend of Nicole.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt could be the next celebrity to have his own episode of entanglement. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star has been reported dating Nicole Poturalski and it's now revealed that she's still married to her husband Roland Mary, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son named Emil.

A friend of the 27-year-old model tells Mail Online that Nicole, who goes by Nico Mary professionally, is in some sort of "open marriage" with her 68-year-old husband. "They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,' " says the source.

Roland, who is a businessman and restaurateur, reportedly isn't bothered by his wife's "close friendship" with the Hollywood star. "Roland is a very philosophical guy," the friend claims. "He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy."

In fact, Brad had been acquainted with Roland for years before he met Nicole after he first visited his high-class Berlin restaurant Borchardt in 2009, when he was filming Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds". The Academy Award-winning actor first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt.

"Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film," the source goes on dishing. "Brad was introduced to Roland's wife Nicole and she passed him her number."

The 56-year-old actor and the German beauty apparently got closer as they got in touch when she was in Los Angeles for work. "Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in L.A. for work," the friend shares.

Roland said, "No comment," when asked about his wife's alleged romance with Brad, while a spokesman for the actor has declined to comment on the news.

Brad and Nicole sparked dating rumors as they were spotted vacationing together on Wednesday, August 26. The "Moneyball" actor reportedly flew the brunette beauty from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they jetted off to the South of France.

It's believed that they're staying at Chateau Miraval, an estate he purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. A source local to the area tells E! News Brad is at Miraval "participating in a campaign for his wine." Nicole reportedly plans to stay with him on the property through the weekend.

Prior to this, the rumored lovers were spotted chatting up in the VIP box during Kanye West's performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2019. Onlookers said they were deep in conversation as they waited for the performance to begin at the time.