Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

The 27-year-old German model, who goes by Nico Mary professionally, takes after the name from her then-husband Roland Mary, with whom she shares a son named Emil.

AceShowbiz - More details of Brad Pitt's rumored new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have been revealed in the wake of the two's sighting at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. According to various reports, the German model was married to a businessman who is 41 years her senior when she was in her early 20s or younger.

Nicole, who goes by Nico Mary professionally, reportedly takes after the last name from her then-husband Roland Mary. The former couple shares a child, a young boy named Emil, whom she gave birth when she was 20 and he was 61.

It's unknown when Nicole and Roland separated, but the 27-year-old beauty has several times shown her son on Instagram. Back in February, she posted a picture of her and her little boy walking side-by-side while wearing matching white T-shirts and denim. "Angel Engery. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!" she captioned it.

She also paid tribute to fellow moms in May, writing, "Little love letter to all moms, that try so hard, give so much love, time and heart. Dont sleep, worry too much and love even more. You are great."

Brad and Nicole sparked dating rumors as they were spotted vacationing together on Wednesday, August 26. The "Moneyball" actor reportedly flew the brunette beauty from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they jetted off to the South of France. It's unclear where they're headed, but it's believed that they're staying at Chateau Miraval, an estate he purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

But the Wednesday sighting turned out to be not the first time they were spotted together. Nine months ago, in November 2019, the pair were pictured chatting up in the VIP box during Kanye West's performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Onlookers said they were deep in conversation as they waited for the performance to begin at the time.