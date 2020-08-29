 
 

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

While many people praised the basketball icon for the tribute, some others aren't impressed by the quality of the portrait as one user jokingly says that s/he 'Almost Caught A Stroke' after seeing the tattoo.

AceShowbiz - In the commemorating the 1963 March on Washington, Dwyane Wade paid tribute a Martin Luther King Jr. with an arm tattoo. Taking to his Instagram account, the retired account shared a picture of his new tat which was done by tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia.

Dwyane picked the photo featuring Martin King giving an inspiring speech to be made into a tattoo on his arm. "Thank you @nessaurelia for capturing this moment for me. 57 years ago to the date Martin Luther King Jr stood before a quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke the words 'I have a dream,' " so he captioned the Friday, August 28 post.

While many people praised the basketball icon for the tribute, some others weren't impressed by the quality of the portrait. "Dope tattoo idea...but your telling me DWAYNE WADE, couldn't find a better tattoo artist? Little more detail or something?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"We need to jump whoever did Dwayne Wade's tattoo," someone else echoed the sentiment. Trolling the athlete, another person comment, "Lmao. Dwayne Wade is worth $120 Million and gets a tattoo that looks like this? That's tough."

Another comment read, "Who f***ed my boy Dwayne wade's tattoo up like that? That s**t doesn't look like MLK. That s**t looks like James Brown from the CBS football half time show. Lmao!" A user jokingly said that s/he almost "Almost Caught A Stroke" after seeing the tattoo.

Prior to that, Dwyane showed support for NBA players who refused to play as a protest against police brutality and systemic racism. "Proud of our players! @Nba," Dwyane wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, August 26.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic to protest the Jacob Blake shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA later announced postponement of three other games scheduled for Wednesday.

