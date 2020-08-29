Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Instagram Celebrity

Further adding fuel to the rumors is the fact that the 'Starship' hitmaker has yet to promote her Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, 'Expensive', even though the song has already been released.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are apparently in order for Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. It's been reported that the married couple has welcomed their first child together and that their close friends and family have been congratulating the couple. The EGG TSB was the first to break the news.

Further adding fuel to the rumors was the fact that the female emcee has been radio silent on social media even though Ty Dolla $ign released their collaboration "Expensive" on Friday, August 28. This is truly raising eyebrows considering that Nicki usually promotes her joint projects, prompting some people to believe the rumors.

Reps for Nicki have yet to respond to the rumors. Despite that, a lot of people who believe the rumors have since been congratulating Nicki on the alleged birth. "CONGRATULATIONS ON YO BABY NICKI #NickiMinaj @NICKIMINAJ ILYSM," one person said. "OH MY GOD HOW AM I JUST FINDING OUT NICKI HAD HER BABY OMG OMG," someone was in disbelief, while another hoped that the "Starship" rapper would not introduce her baby to the world until her child is a toddler.

Nicki announced that she's expecting a baby with Kenneth last month, posting several snaps of her showing off her baby bump. In some of the photos, the "Anaconda" hitmaker rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, a custom bikini and sparkling stilettos. "#Preggers," so she wrote in the caption of the shots. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Following news of the pregnancy, Kenneth has been given permission to be there with Nicki when she had her baby. Kenneth is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he and Nicki moved to the state last summer from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995. The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew.