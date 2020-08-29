'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sara Ramirez Comes Out as Non-Binary With New Instagram Profile Picture

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez has taken to her Instagram account to come out as non-binary. The Dr. Callie Torres on the hit ABC series made the announcement while sharing a new profile picture in the Friday, August 28 post.

"New profile pic," Sara wrote alongside a new selfie wearing a purple tee. "In me is the capacity to be Girlish boy, Boyish girl, Boyish boy, Girlish girl, All, Neither. #nonbinary."

Drag queen Miss Peppermint took to the comment section to show support for Sara. "I love you with every fiber. You are such a bright light it's almost Hard to fathom. Thank you for sharing. I can only think how many young folks will feel even more held by you. No pressure. I'm just SO PROUD. I'm in tears," Peppermint said.

"hey sara, i know you probably won't see this message, but I honestly wanna thank you for all you do every single day. You always promote and speak about important topics which affects our society. You're such an inspiration and everything you do is really helpful and useful," one fan echoed the sentiment. Another fan, meanwhile, praised her hair makeover, saying, "this new hair looks fabulous on you!!!"

Back in 2016, Sara revealed that she's bisexual. "So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections - whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status," said the actor.

"And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to," Sara continued.