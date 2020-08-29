 
 

Liam Payne Confirms Maya Henry Engagement

Liam Payne Confirms Maya Henry Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

A representative for the One Direction star confirms that he has popped the big question to his girlfriend shortly after rumors are swirling on the internet.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has confirmed that he and girlfriend Maya Henry are engaged.

The star and Maya sparked rumours of an engagement when she was pictured wearing a diamond ring, reportedly worth $4 million (£3 million), on her wedding finger during a night out with the singer on Thursday (27Aug20).

A representative for Liam has since confirmed to The Huffington Post UK that he and the 20-year-old Texan are engaged to be married.

The former One Direction musician, 26, who has a three-year-old son, Bear, with his ex, British pop star Cheryl, is believed to have been dating the model for around two years.

However, it wasn't until last September that he made their relationship Instagram official and opened up about their romance to U.K. DJ Roman Kemp.

"We're fairly happy at the moment," he told Roman of the decision to go public. "I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide."

You can share this post!

Joan Collins, 87, Begrudgingly Wears Face Mask After She's Chastised by French Official

Tyrese Gibson Says Beyonce and LeBron James Need to Be Protected 'at All Costs'
Related Posts
Liam Payne's GF Maya Henry Sparks Engagement Rumors With Sparkling Diamond Ring

Liam Payne's GF Maya Henry Sparks Engagement Rumors With Sparkling Diamond Ring

Liam Payne Teaches Son How to Cook as They Reunite After Lockdown Measures Ease

Liam Payne Teaches Son How to Cook as They Reunite After Lockdown Measures Ease

Liam Payne Trolls Fans With Fake Harry Styles Call on TikTok

Liam Payne Trolls Fans With Fake Harry Styles Call on TikTok

Liam Payne Shares 'Freaky' Ghost Experience in New House

Liam Payne Shares 'Freaky' Ghost Experience in New House

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee