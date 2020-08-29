 
 

Tyrese Gibson Says Beyonce and LeBron James Need to Be Protected 'at All Costs'

The 'Legendary' singer explains why Queen Bey and LeBron need to be protected, saying that the two powerhouse names are powerful advocates for racial equality.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce and LeBron James need to be protected "at all costs" because they're such powerful advocates for racial equality, Tyrese Gibson has insisted.

The singer and actor has just dropped his new song "Legendary" and its powerful accompanying video "8:46", which was inspired by the tragic death of black man George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Floyd's passing prompted Black Lives Matter movements around the world and brought up new questions about police brutality and racism within the force as a whole, with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor among others, also sparking global outrage.

In an interview promoting his latest venture with the Associated Press, Tyrese reflected on his inspirations and paid tribute to the celebrities who have been bold and vocal in sharing their views on the controversial topics.

“Beyonce's Black Is King changed my life and changed me forever. We need to protect Beyonce at all costs," he said. "Whatever visions and ideas this powerful Black queen has bouncing around in her mind, we need to be willing to protect her at all costs. We need to protect LeBron James at all costs. He has decided to boldly and specifically step into carrying the torch of speaking up and speaking out."

Tyrese also said he's "so proud" of NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who started the practice of taking a knee during games as a protest against police brutality, adding, "Long before it was ever cool to speak up and speak out, he took a knee on behalf of peaceful protest. He compromised his own survival to peacefully protest and speak up and speak out about something that's on his heart."

Tyrese's "Legendary" and "8:46" video are out now.

