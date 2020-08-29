 
 

Joan Collins, 87, Begrudgingly Wears Face Mask After She's Chastised by French Official

Joan Collins, 87, Begrudgingly Wears Face Mask After She's Chastised by French Official
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Dynasty' actress apparently refused to wear a face mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic until a French law enforcement officer 'pounced' on her.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joan Collins has given in and will finally wear a face mask - but only if it matches her outfit.

The "Dynasty" star took to instagram to share a snap of herself looking sensational in a blue, floral dress and matching face mask, as she posed alongside her outdoor furniture at her home in St. Tropez.

"Thank you Jackie Palmer, even though I said I would never wear a matching mask," she penned in the caption, praising the fashion designer.

In a column for Spectator, the 87-year-old "Dynasty" star said she was "pounced upon" when an official spotted her wearing a clear, plastic visor rather than a face mask, which have been mandatory in indoor public spaces in France since 21 July (20).

"An officious gendarme became deeply offended by it, and while I was mulling over the benefits of Ikea's gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he pounced," she wrote.

"Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren't legal. Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood."

"I then tried wearing a clear plastic face mask, of the sort which all the staff at the Byblos were wearing, but although it was easier to speak and to be understood, it forced my face into a hideous rictus," "The Royals" star added.

You can share this post!

J.K. Rowling Returns Kennedy Award as Former President's Daughter Accuses Her of Being Transphobic

Liam Payne Confirms Maya Henry Engagement
Related Posts
Joan Collins Gets 'Yelled at' by French Police for Using Plastic Visor Instead of Face Mask

Joan Collins Gets 'Yelled at' by French Police for Using Plastic Visor Instead of Face Mask

Joan Collins Blasts U.K. Government for Asking Elderly to Remain in Lockdown

Joan Collins Blasts U.K. Government for Asking Elderly to Remain in Lockdown

Joan Collins Fled Picnic in France After 'Attacked by a Swarm of Wasps'

Joan Collins Fled Picnic in France After 'Attacked by a Swarm of Wasps'

Joan Collins to Auction a Lunch Date With Her in Support of NHS

Joan Collins to Auction a Lunch Date With Her in Support of NHS

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee