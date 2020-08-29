 
 

Rob Kardashian Is 'Casually Dating' While Working on 'His Fitness' and Body

A new report suggests that the Arthur George Socks founder will be making an appearance in new episodes of the long-running reality TV series, airing in September.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rob Kardashian is single and ready to mingle. According to a new report, the 33-year-old "is casually dating" while working on himself.

Most recently, he sparked dating rumors with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle a.k.a. GiGi with a dinner date video on Instagram. However, a source claimed that it was an old video and GiGi is currently dating someone else.

Rob was previously in a relationship with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. However, things turned messy between the two after they broke up with the whole "hacker" scandal thing, in which Chyna accused Rob of hacking her phone to expose her. It got even worse after Rob posted three nude photos of Chyna online as they fought for custody of their child, Dream Kardashian. He also accused his ex-fiancee of being a "dangerous existence" for the little girl, though Chyna denied the allegations through her lawyer.

That aside, Rob is said to be planning to return to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". The famous clan's only brother allegedly will be making an appearance in new episodes of the long-running reality TV series, airing in September.

A source tells Us Weekly that Rob "will be on the upcoming season, just not a lot." That's such happy news for fans who have been missing the Arthur George Socks founder. Khloe Kardashian herself previously hinted at it on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mashup" in July, saying that her brother might be "coming back around" to joining the family on the show.

Rob has been focusing on working out and maintaining his own wellness lately. The reality star allegedly has been "taking really good care of himself" lately and "going on tons of walks" while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body," the source continued saying. "He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place."

