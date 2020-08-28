Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The pro-Trump activist gets sarcastic as she comments on Megyn Kelly's tweet which informs that Jacob Blake allegedly had a knife when cops shot him in the back.

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens has attacked LeBron James yet again as she weighed in on the Jacob Blake shooting. The conservative commentator has taken aim at the pro basketball player, who is a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter, while commenting on Megyn Kelly's tweet.

On Wednesday, August 26, the former Fox News anchor shared an update that seemed to justify police shooting on the 29-year-old unarmed black man in Kenosha. "Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG," she wrote, highlighting the weapon in caps.

Candace then got sarcastic as she seemed to disagree with Megyn at first. "Yes-but even if a black man is armed with a knife, has a warrant for his arrest over sexually assaulting a minor, threatens to grab another weapon from his car, AND is physically resisting, officers still mustn't defend themselves or else RACISM," she wrote, before noting that she simply echoed LeBron's sentiment. "...Cuz Lebron James says so," she added, with a laughing face with tears emoji.

Candace's remark soon prompted backlash, with one questioning her logic, "Oh I'm sorry but did he have his alleged sexual assault charge written on his forehead or something? I love how they go back and use black people's past even though at the time of the violence the cops committed, they were not even aware of their victim's past. I am confused."

"The man did not deserve to be shot in front of his kids for any of that," another argued. Someone else tried to set the record straight, claiming, "He wasn't 'armed with a knife,' Candace. Police later discovered a knife under the floorboard of his vehicle. Maybe ask yourself why you feel the need to distort the facts of the case to demonize an unarmed man who was shot 7 times in the back by a police officer."

This wasn't the first time Candace took a jab at LeBron. Back in May, during her rant on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, she attacked the Lakers forward for speaking against police brutality.

"LASTLY, TO @KINGJAMES- WHO WILL NEVER BE WHAT KOBE AND JORDAN WERE OFF THE COURT BECAUSE HE LACKS INTELLECT," she tweeted at the time. "BRO. YOU HAVE MULTIPLES HOMES, WHITE PERSONAL CHEFS, GARDENERS AND HOUSEKEEPERS. IF THAT'S AN EXAMPLE OF 'LITERALLY BEING HUNTED' BY WHITE PEOPLE, THEN SIGN ME UP ASAP."