 
 

'LHH' Star Akbar V Wants to Have Sex With Young M.A for Experiment

'LHH' Star Akbar V Wants to Have Sex With Young M.A for Experiment
Instagram
Celebrity

As the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star tries to hit on the openly lesbian rapper with her flirty post, some people call her out for being disrespectful and 'desperate' for attention.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Akbar V is open to experimenting in bed. The reality TV star has made public her desire to hook up with another woman, Young M.A in particular, apparently in a bid to find out how the strap-on from the rapper's sex toy line works.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star sent her invite to the openly lesbian rapper via Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 27. "I want to have sex with @youngma just one time," she wrote on the post, adding, "to see how it hits."

Akbar's eyebrow-raising post has garnered mixed responses from fellow Instagram users. While some understood her curiosity, others were not as kind and accused her of disrespecting Young M.A. "Ummm the disrespect we already see your tape sis," one of them commented.

Another called her out, "She's Really Disturbing." A third person advised the VH1 reality TV star, "She needs to just... stop she embarrassing herself." Some others think she's her desperate for attention, with one writing, "She doing any & everything to stay relevant." Another added, "She so desperate."

Akbar has previously had her sexual activity exposed without her consent when her on-again-off-again former lover Terry illegally shared sexually explicit videos featuring her on social media. Seeking justice for the the wrongful distribution of her most intimate moments, she filed a police report against her ex-boyfriend in April.

At the time, Akbar claimed that her ex and a woman she's had sex with had countlessly threatened to leak her NSFW images on the internet since she landed her breakout role on the VH1 series.

As for Young M.A, she announced her venture into adult toy business back in February. She teamed up with pleasure product company Doc Johnson for a strap-on starter kit, which was released in time for Valentine's Day.

"I'm aware I have a heavy influence on women and spark their curiosity around sexuality," the 28-year-old star said in a statement about the partnership. "I never hide the fact that I keep one in the closet; so I decided to share some of my experience."

You can share this post!

Rob Kardashian Is 'Casually Dating' While Working on 'His Fitness' and Body

Tamar Braxton Admits to Feeling 'Choked Every Single Day' in First 'Get Ya Life' Trailer
Related Posts
'LHHA' Star Akbar V's Twitter Account Suspended After She Exposes Masika Kalysha's Sex Tape

'LHHA' Star Akbar V's Twitter Account Suspended After She Exposes Masika Kalysha's Sex Tape

'LHH' Star Akbar V Fat-Shamed Over Naked Photo: 'Rotisserie Chicken'

'LHH' Star Akbar V Fat-Shamed Over Naked Photo: 'Rotisserie Chicken'

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee