 
 

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Instagram
Celebrity

One of his crew members posts a video of the moment on social media as he trolls the rainbow-haired rapper, 'THIS GOOFY A** N***A SEEN US AN LIFT RIGHT BACK OUT.'

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - It looks like Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine wants to avoid problems as much as possible despite having a whole team of security accompanying him wherever he goes. The controversial rap star has recently been caught on camera fleeing a Gucci store after he saw Lil Herb's (better known as G-Herbo) crew inside.

Herbo's friends noticed that and were quick to record and troll him on social media. Alongside a video of Tekashi walking out of the store with his security guards tagging behind him, one of Herbo's friends explained what happened, "THIS GOOFY A** N***A SEEN US AN LIFT RIGHT BACK OUT 6 [rat emoji] 9. He got FBI WITH EM MOVE THERE THA RAQ."

Catching wind of the video, Herbo took to the comment section of the post to write, "Lol on what," adding several crying emojis.

Herbo and 6ix9ine have been beefing ever since earlier this year, when the former gave his two cents on news of the "TROLLZ" rapper reminding Charlamagne Tha God about his offer to fellate him if he beats his federal case. Herbo mocked him at the time, "Lol but he didn't beat it. He told. He plead guilty too."

Not one to remain silent, 6ix9ine fired back, "You have herpes is that correct," before taking the chance to belittle Herbo's career. "Let's name a gherbo song that's platinum Akademiks post it I'll delete my gram," so he added.

Herbo then hit back by saying that while he has yet to earn a platinum single, he at least has something that 6ix9ine doesn't have: respect in the streets. He also warned the rainbow-haired rapper, "I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but [will] never be able to go. ... & I got rich on my own, nobody never me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon ... be safe."

