'The Bachelorette' Season 16 Announces Premiere Date in 'Terrible' Promo Poster

One thing that catches people's attention the most from the poster is one leg that is randomly shown in the middle part of the poster, much to fans' confusion.

Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - ABC has revealed the premiere data of season 16 of "The Bachelorette". Alongside a new promo poster featuring Clare Crawley, the leading lady in the upcoming season, the show announced on Thursday, August 27 that the new season, which allegedly will also feature Tayshia Adams, will arrive on October 13.

"Get ready Bachelor Nation! @clarecrawley's season of #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13th at 8|7c on ABC. It's about time," the show wrote on its official Instagram account. The poster featured Clare donning a silver blazer and denim pants while holding a flower. One thing that caught people's attention the most was one leg that was shown in the middle part of the poster.

Fans were unsurprisingly confused by the bizarre addition. Someone even joked in the comment section, "Is that Tayshia's leg be honest." Another fan added, "WHAT DOES THE LEG MEAN???"

"Damn ABC should of hired us for the visual design. This is just terrible blending," another person commented. "What's the point when we already know who she's with? I'm confused lol," a user questioned, referring to Clare's alleged fiance Dale Moss.

Season 16 of the ABC dating show will be different from any preceding seasons in the franchise's history. According to an insider, "the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors. Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

"Clare allegedly fell in love with one of the guys while the show's production was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic. One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out," the source continued.