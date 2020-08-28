Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Instagram Celebrity

Keeping the guests list small due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Sister, Sister' alum and Miya Dickey exchanged vows at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California.

AceShowbiz - Marques Houston is a married man. The former "Sister, Sister" star exchanged wedding vows with his 19-year-old fiancee, Miya Dickey, on Monday, August 24 in Corona, California, and he has since shared details over the intimate ceremony as he confessed that he "cried like a baby."

Speaking to PEOPLE about his nuptials, the R&B singer opened up about how he was feeling on the big day. "I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn't going to cry, but I couldn't hold it in," he recalled. "I cried like a baby."

The 39-year-old's bride shared a similar sentiment. "I just wanted everything to go perfect and it did. I cried too as soon as I saw him," she admitted during the interview. On what went on in her mind on the big day, she further claimed that she was simultaneously "ecstatic" and "nervous."

Marques and his bride had also added a fun element to their wedding. "We didn't do special vows, but we did do a special handshake that we practiced for the 'kiss the bride' part," he explained. His new wife chimed in, "We practiced for like months on this handshake and never got it right until the actual day! We both looked at each other like 'finally.' "

Raving that the wedding "was better than expected," Marques pointed out that its highlight was when he saw his bride walking down the aisle. "The best part for me was seeing Miya for the first time walking down the aisle. She looked like an angel," he gushed. "I was like, 'Wow, this is my bride.' I am definitely blessed to have her."

Marques and Miya tied the knot at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in California. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple only invited a small group of guests, including his Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee. During the ceremony, recording artist MAJOR. gave a surprise performance in the ceremony by singing Miya's favorite song "Why I Love You."

Aside from the magazine interview, Marques has also made use of Instagram to share a photo of him and his bride. "We can't believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one," he wrote alongside the picture. "Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched!"

Marques and Miya got engaged in March 2019 after dating for less than a year. One month prior to their wedding, his much-younger wife celebrated her impending nuptials with a surprise quarantine bridal shower attended by her closest friends.