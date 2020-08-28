 
 

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

The Young Money founder shares on his Instagram account a photo of him planting a kiss on his plus-size model's lips as he puts his hand under the black robe that she's wearing.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne is happily in love with his girlfriend Denise Bidot, and he wants the whole world to know about it. However, it looks like his eldest daughter, Reginae Carter, has had enough of seeing them getting affectionate with each other and lets it be known that she wants them to keep it under wraps.

It all started after the Young Money rapper shared on Instagram on Thursday, August 26 a photo of him planting a kiss on his plus-size model's lips in the kitchen of his Miami home. In addition to that, Weezy got a little bit cheeky as he put his hands under the black robe that Denise was wearing while the latter cupped his face.

In the caption of the post, Weezy simply left three yellow heart emojis. Denise also shared the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote alongside it, "A perfect love story."

Denise and Weezy are clearly enjoying each other's company, but Reginae does not share the same feelings. Taking to the comment section of the post, she wrote, "Get a room please," along with a face with rolling eyes emoji.

The couple first went public with their relationship in June and has never been shy away from showing their love to each other ever since. However, some people did not approve of their romance at first considering that Weezy was previously engaged to another plus-size model La'Tecia Thomas. One person even called Denise out for it, but the latter did not back down just like that.

The said individual criticized Denise shortly after they made their relationship public, "Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that? Is lil Wayne really worth it? Insane." In response to the said person, the brunette beauty answered, "Don't know her . Do you go into your relationship worried about someone's ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I'm happy."

