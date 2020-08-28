SchoolBoy Q Hits Back at Troll Calling Jacob Blake a Criminal

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - SchoolBoy Q schooled one of his followers who left a distasteful remark about Jacob Blake, who was shot by a police officer seven times in the back. The person called Jacob, who was reportedly paralyzed after being shot, a criminal, much to SchoolBoy's annoyance.

"Because it's not a black issue. Jacob black is a wanted criminal has violent past and u guys treat him like a hero. Even his mother is against the looting and protests," the right wing troll wrote on Thursday, August 27 on Twitter. Seemingly feeling that the tweet was a personal attack, the rapper quickly hit back.

"I Had a violent pass I just needed a cHance Homie," he said. "Now I pay tuitions, I Help low come families, and I tell people I love em.. Help us wit opportunity."

The "Collard Greens" spitter went on to write in a separate tweet, "WHat doesn't exist is black on black crime but someHow CRIME is Held 2 a different standard for us. so leave me alone and don't talk to me about systemic racism."

In other news, Jacob's father shared more details about the shooting incident. Speaking with Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday, he said, "I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed. He can't go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?"

He went on saying that when he met Jacob at the hospital, the 29-year-old thought he was hallucinating. "I told him, 'You thought Daddy wasn't going to see my son?' " his dad recalled. "He grabbed my hand, held it real tight and started weeping, telling me how much he loved me ... It was a feeling I can't describe."

Jacob was shot on August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police reportedly responded to a domestic incident at a residence. He was shot near his car where his three children were in.