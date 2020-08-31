 
 

Artist of the Week: Saweetie

Music

The 'ICY GRL' femcee makes a comeback after a yearlong hiatus as she shows off her no-nonsense, no-pretense, unapologetic brilliance with latest summer banger 'Tap In'.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Saweetie makes a chart return while having a blast with her party following a yearlong hiatus. After blowing up with the infectious "ICY GRL" and irresistible "My Type", she is now invading the internet and climbing up the charts with another summer banger "Tap In".

The 26-year-old star did what she does best, putting a new twist on a classic hip-hop track. This time, she samples Too Short's "Blow the Whistle" for her latest party anthem. It carries unapologetic lyrics about bagging the rich, kissing off the haters, and disdaining the clout chasers.

The "High Maintenance" female rapper said, "My specialty is able to have an ear for a beat that would sound good if I flipped it or if I sampled it. Hip-hop is built on samples." She successfully appeals to both audiences, catering to radio without ignoring the current trend on the internet.

The Dr. Dre production quickly becomes a new favorite on social media including the wildly popular TikTok while hitting the pinnacle of Billboard U.S. Triller for the second consecutive week with over 8.8 million streams after initially debuting at the second place.

It continues to rise domestically and globally, reaching the top 10 on Rhythmic Radio and No. 3 on Urban Radio as it receives an extra boost from the current popular hip-hop names like Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow who join the fun for the all-star remix.

The song is also nominated for Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. It's pitted against "WAP" (Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion), "Watermelon Sugar" (Harry Styles), "Say So" (Doja Cat), "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "Cardigan" (Taylor Swift), and more.

"Tap In" is expected to be listed in Saweetie's upcoming debut studio album "Pretty B*tch Music". While the femcee has been recording a lot following her two previous hit singles and is aware that a full-length studio album is long overdue, she didn't rush the project.

To make sure her first LP is something that she's proud of, she even took a time out to develop her musical artistry. "I've been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with. So I took a year to myself to really figure out what is my next move," so she explained.

