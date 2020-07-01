 
 

Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Posting Side Boob in Breonna Taylor Tribute

The 'Riverdale' actress fails to impress her social media followers as she shares her steamy picture accompanied with a caption that demands justice for Breonna Taylor.

AceShowbiz - Actress Lili Reinhart is "truly sorry" after facing criticism for using a topless photo of herself to draw attention to the senseless killing of Breonna Taylor.

The "Riverdale" star is one of the many celebrity activists demanding justice for the family of Taylor, an emergency medical worker who was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in March (20) during a bungled drug raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

The police officers involved in the shooting have yet to be charged, so Reinhart attempted to use her Instagram popularity to encourage her 24.2 million followers to add their voices to the campaign for racial justice by sharing a half-naked snap of herself posing by a lake.

"Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

However, Reinhart's methods fell flat with followers, who put her on blast for the "tone deaf" post, prompting the actress to delete the image and explain her actions on Twitter.

"I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," she began. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended..."

"I'm still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf," she continued. "I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

