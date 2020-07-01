Maroon 5's Bassist Mickey Madden Thrown in Jail for Domestic Violence

Instagram Celebrity

The 41-year-old musician who plays bass for the 'Move Like Jagger' band has been arrested in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge following an incident with an unidentified victim.

AceShowbiz - Maroon 5 rocker Mickey Madden is facing a domestic violence charge following a weekend arrest in Los Angeles.

The bassist, who is not married, was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon (27Jun20), and is currently free on $50,000 (£40,300) bail.

The identity of the 41 year old's alleged victim has not been released, and Madden has yet to comment on the incident.

However, a spokesperson for the "Moves Like Jagger" hitmakers insists the band is not taking the arrest lightly.

The representative tells the New York Post, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously."

"For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

It's not the first time Madden has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons - in 2016, he was ordered to complete a day of community service in exchange for a conditional dismissal for a cocaine charge. As agreed, the run-in with the law was expunged from his record six months later.