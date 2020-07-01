'Love and Hip Hop' Star Tokyo Vanity Confirms Split From BC Jay: I'm Hurt and I'm Healing

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram video, the VH1 reality star gets candid about the pain of going through a public breakup, claiming that she was never 'in a real relationship' before this one.

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Vanity is officially single, but she may not be ready to mingle. Months after speculation about the end of her romance with BC Jay, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star has decided to get honest with her fans about her relationship status and confirmed that she has broken up with her boyfriend.

On Monday, June 29, Tokyo posted an Instagram video to confide with her followers about the pain of going through a public breakup. "Moment of transparency: IM SINGLE," she wrote in the caption. "I won't lie outside of being single I'm hurt, human, and healing."

Despite having been romantically to a number of other guys before, the raptress claimed she was never in "a real relationship" before she was with BC. "I've never been through a public break up, because I've never been in a real relationship outside of this one despite contrary beliefs," she shared.

She went on asking people to stop rubbing salt into the wound, pleading, "So there's no need to send me things that's my ex post or others post thank you." To her haters who may say bad things about her video, she preemptively shut them down, "And before y'all get to trolling and laughing at me if you don't care this video isn't for you it's only for my curious followers and fans who wanted to know ... thanks."

Tokyo and BC reportedly first met in spring 2019. The two would often capture their moments together and share them on social media, including Instagram and TikTok. However, earlier this year she hinted that their relationship had turned sour after she deleted many of her posts featuring BC.

Tokyo also posted several tweets that alluded to her recent experience with heartbreak. "You say you love me but you leavinggggg meeeeee," she tweeted on April 3. She additionally posted on April 11, "I only been in love once ... lol anything I thought was love wasn't …."