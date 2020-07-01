 
 

Raven-Symone Caught Getting Handsy With New Wife in Public

The former 'That's So Raven' star is seen grabbing her wife Miranda Maday's butt and sticking her fingers into her short pants in new pictures, a week after announcing their backyard wedding.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Raven-Symone can't get her hands off her new wife Miranda Maday. The pair, who are obviously still madly in love with each other, were caught getting affectionate in public, one week after the actress announced they had secretly tied the knot.

In new photos obtained by The Sun, the Olivia Kendall of "The Cosby Show" was seen engaging in PDA with her social media manager wife. She grasped Miranda's behind and stuck her fingers into her short pants as the two wrapped their arms around each other.

Most of the photos captured the couple from behind, but one of them showed Miranda playfully sticking her tongue out while holding up her phone. It's not clear when or where the photos were taken, though.

Raven-Symone and Miranda's public display of affection comes around a week after the 34-year-old actress announced their secret backyard wedding. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and friends.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," so the former "That's So Raven" star wrote on June 18 on Instagram along with a photo of the happy couple on their wedding day.

"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!! I's married NOW," she declared her love for her new bride. "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Raven-Symone was previously in a relationship with model and actress AzMarie Livingston from 2012 to 2015, but has largely kept her personal life private. The former "The View" co-host famously rejected labeling herself and identifying as either African-American or gay, explaining in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2014 that she was an "American" and a "human who loves humans."

