Raven-Symone Shares Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Dad's Passing

AceShowbiz - On October 1, Raven-Symone took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her father's death. She posted a touching childhood photo of herself alongside Pearman, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, "My life has been long and abundant. And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face… #christopherbpearman" the Disney star wrote.

Pearman had a profound influence on his daughter's career from an early age. At just four years old, Symone began her television journey on "The Cosby Show," with her father acting as her manager. His support didn't stop there; Pearman even directed several episodes of her hit Disney series, "That's So Raven."

Over time, Symoné took control of her own career. In a 2010 interview with NPR, Pearman recalled the moment she decided to manage her own professional path. "She got to a point, you know, she said, 'Daddy, I can run my own company. I can run my own thing' a few years ago,” he said. “And I'm like, 'You know, you have the tools.' "

Symoné's announcement has garnered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Holly Robinson Peete commented, "Raven🙏🏽 💔💔💔💔sending love and healing hugs," while Kenan Thompson extended his condolences, writing, "Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!"

Tragically, Pearman's death follows just one year after the loss of Symoné's younger brother, Blaize Pearman, who succumbed to colon cancer in November 2023. In an emotional Instagram video, Symoné expressed her love and sorrow for her brother, sharing, "He is in a better place now. He's loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster."

While the details surrounding Pearman's death remain unclear, it is evident that he was a beloved figure both personally and professionally. His dedication to his daughter's early career and his role as a guiding light will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.