'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

DreamWorks Pictures Movie

Having spent several weeks at number one when it was first released online in April, the 'Trolls' sequel leaps ahead of Kevin Bacon's 'You Should Have Left' and ends 'The King of Staten Island' domination.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Trolls World Tour" has returned to the top of FandangoNOW's most popular video-on-demand titles in America.

The hit animated film spent several weeks at number one when it was first released online in April and now it has ended "The King of Staten Island" run, while leaping ahead of Kevin Bacon's new horror movie "You Should Have Left".

Steve Carell's new movie "Irresistible" and "Scoob!" round out the new top five of films fans are streaming on FandangoNOW.

"The Invisible Man, "Sonic the Hedgehog", "Bad Boys for Life", "The Hunt" and "Jumanji: The Next Level" complete the top 10.

This week's video-on-demand releases in the U.S. include Mel Gibson's "Force of Nature", "Viena and the Fantomes", starring Dakota Fanning, and Orlando Bloom's new movie "The Outpost".