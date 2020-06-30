 
 

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'
Instagram
Movie

Matthew A. Cherry, who won an Oscar for 'Hair Love', suggests a follow-up to the 1992 film should pick up from the point where a black woman impressed Geena Davis' character with her throw.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union is calling for a sequel to "A League of Their Own", chronicling the rise of the three female black stars of post-war baseball.

Sportsman-turned-filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, who picked up an Oscar earlier this year for his short "Hair Love", has suggested the sequel should pick up at the point in the 1992 film when a black woman in the crowd at a game throws the ball, impressing Geena Davis' character, who was playing in the first female professional baseball league.

In a 2018 tweet Union has shared, Cherry wrote: "Imagine A League Of Their Own sequel that starts with the scene of the black woman throwing the ball back from the stands and you stay with her and it becomes a biopic on (Toni Stone, Mamie Johnson & Connie Morgan)."

"Can we make this please?" the actress tweeted. "Asking for a bunch of us."

Gabrielle Union reacts to an idea of black female-centered 'A League of Their Own' sequel

Gabrielle Union loves an idea of black female-centered 'A League of Their Own' sequel.

Stone, Johnson, and Morgan played professional baseball in the 1940s and 1950s.

You can share this post!

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

The Weeknd Backs MusiCares and COVID-19 Frontliners With $1 Million Donation
Most Read
Russell Crowe Bans His Mother From Watching His Movie 'Unhinged'
Movie

Russell Crowe Bans His Mother From Watching His Movie 'Unhinged'

'The Da Vinci Code' Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

'The Da Vinci Code' Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

Elizabeth Banks Boards 'The Magic School Bus' Live Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks Boards 'The Magic School Bus' Live Action Movie

Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'