Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Support Canada's Indigenous Women With $200,000 Donation
After handing out similar amount to aid those fighting racial injustice, the Deadpool star and his actress wife offer to help fund the leadership initiative in Nova Scotia.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

The couple recently donated $200,000 (£162,500) to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Legal Defense Fund to aid those fighting racial injustice, and now the actors have offered up the same amount to the St. Francis Xavier University's Coady Institute in Reynolds' native Canada to help fund the Circle of Abundance, which aids indigenous women seeking leadership roles.

"We're so happy to support the incredible work of the Coady Institute's program with Indigenous Women," a statement from the pair reads. "We're blown away by the conversations we've had and the work they do and look forward to joining them on this journey."

The donation comes as Canada's National Indigenous History Month comes to a close on Tuesday, June 30.

