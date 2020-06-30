Chance The Rapper Sparks Debate After Suggesting Black Men Are Oppressors of Black Community

WENN Celebrity

The 'No Problem' hitmaker agrees with and reposts a quote that partly reads, 'Black men may be victimized by racism, but sexism allows them to act as exploiters and oppressors of women.'

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chance The Rapper has shared his controversial thought on black men amid the Black Lives Matter movement. In what appears to be his show of support for black women, he reposted a quote by Bell Hooks that highlighted sexism among black community.

"White women and black men have it both ways. They can act as oppressor or be oppressed," read the quote that was originally posted by a Twitter user named Ericka Hart. "Black men may be victimized by racism, but sexism allows them to act as exploiters and oppressors of women. White women may be victimized by sexism, but racism enables them to act as exploiters and oppressors of black people."

The statement continued to read, "Both groups have led liberation movements that favor their interests and support the continued oppression of other groups. Black male sexism has undermined struggles to eradicate racism just as white female racism undermines feminist struggle. As long as these two groups or any group defines liberation as gaining social equality with ruling class white men, they have a vested interest in the continued exploitation and oppression of others."

Agreeing with the statement, Chance reposted it both on his Twitter and Instagram account and it has since earned mixed comments from his followers. "Not at all!!!" one Instagram user commented below his post. Another similarly told the rapper, "All of this is false and people need to educate themselves."

"That's a ridiculous statement," a Twitter user echoed the sentiment. "That type of rhetoric is a reason why Black men & women no longer communicate. If WE are fighting for equality, and WE want change the WE must understand that, while specifics may differ, the goals are the same. Vilifying black men isn't the answer."

Another tried to shed light on the background of Bell Hooks, who is said to be not a supporter of black people's rights. "@chancetherapper do you know what bell hooks said about the Central Park 5? You guys( celebrities) need to take time and study these people for who they are. These people aren't interested in black liberation or black self determination," the said person wrote, to which Chance replied, "I didnt know this thank you."

"Black men are discriminated against for being Black AND male. They suffer gendered racial bias in every institution. They are not able to participate in or benefit from white male patriarchy," another disagreed with Chance.

There were still a few, however, who agreed with Chance, with one commenting, "I just said a prayer that more humans see this, understand this, use critical thinking skills with this and take multiple deep breaths. It's a necessary conversation. It's historically supported. Thanks Chance for posting this!!" Another added, "THIS NEEDED TO BE SAID."