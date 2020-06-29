 
 

Michael Pitt: Joaquin Phoenix Came Close to Yelling at Me for Playing Johnny Cash's Guitar

Michael Pitt: Joaquin Phoenix Came Close to Yelling at Me for Playing Johnny Cash's Guitar
WENN
Celebrity

Revealing that the incident happened on the set of 'The Village', the former 'Boardwalk Empire' star explains why the 'Joker' actor was upset in the first place.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Michael Pitt got an early taste of Joker's rage when he played co-star Joaquin Phoenix's guitar on the set of "The Village" and discovered it was a gift from Johnny Cash's family.

Pitt had a lot of time on his hands while making the film, and when he stumbled across his castmate's guitar he started strumming.

"I play guitar and I wasn't working and I wanted to play so I grabbed his guitar and started playing it," the actor recalls. "He came back in and almost yelled at me."

Shaken Pitt apologised and Joaquin showed him why he was so upset: "He opened up the guitar case and inside he opened up this piece of paper and inside was kind of, like, powder," the actor recalls. "I go, 'What is that?' and he goes, 'That's Johnny Cash!' It was some of his remains!".

"It was one of Cash's guitars, I'm not sure which. I'd probably yell at anyone if they touched it. I think the estate or the family had given Joaquin that inspiration to play Johnny Cash."

Phoenix was preparing to play the country music legend when he filmed "The Village" in 2004.

You can share this post!

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'
Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption