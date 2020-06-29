City Girls' Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing photos from her baby daddy's funeral, the 'Twerk' raptress is seen wearing a revealing white number while posing with her son Jai Wiggins Jr. and next to a black hearse.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami has attended a funeral service for her ex Jai Wiggins, almost two weeks after he's reported dead of alleged shooting. On Saturday, June 27, the City Girls member took to her Instagram account to share photos from the funeral.

In one snap, Yung, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, posed with her son, Jai Wiggins Jr. They wore all-white outfits, with the raptress dressing up to the nines in a lace long-sleeve top with a very-plunging neckline, and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

In another picture, she leaned on the black hearse carrying Jai's casket. She was apparently still in disbelief over the devastating loss, writing in the caption of the post, "Woke up thought I was dreaming."

Yung also shared on her Instagram Stories some photos from the service. "Damn Jai [a heartbroken emoji] Damnnnnn," she captioned a shot of the hearse with Jai's casket inside. In another picture, she was walking with her son and other family members who were attending the funeral.

Meanwhile, a third pic shows her standing next to Jai's casket, which was opened, at the service. Due to the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the attendees were wearing face masks as precautions.

News of Jai shooting broke earlier in June, but details of the incident remain scarce. Yung didn't immediately react to the reports, but his sister who goes by @juicydelise on Instagram, hinted at the time that he was still alive.

Yung mourned Jai's death on June 15, writing "Damn Jai I can't believe you gone," along with a photo of his baby daddy and their son Jai Jr. Meanwhile, her City Girls groupmate JT a.k.a. Jatavia Johnson remembered him in her own Instagram post. "Damn this hurts writing this, I've been trying to out think this situation but it's so heavy on my heart!" she wrote in the caption of the post featuring Jai's selfie. "You was such a good person! We really grew up together never in a million years I saw this for you!"

"Since day 1 with ANY situation you stepped up! Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room since I've known you I only seen you act crazy about one person soooooooo many memories! So many! Bro I can go on & on but these tears got my fingers slipping. Love you so much & I promise to be there for caresha & baby jai. Forever!!!! I can hear you saying 'day 1 don't switch up you know we family!' Yes jai we are, family forever," she concluded.