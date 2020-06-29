 
 

City Girls' Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

City Girls' Yung Miami Dressing Up to the Nines for Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing photos from her baby daddy's funeral, the 'Twerk' raptress is seen wearing a revealing white number while posing with her son Jai Wiggins Jr. and next to a black hearse.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami has attended a funeral service for her ex Jai Wiggins, almost two weeks after he's reported dead of alleged shooting. On Saturday, June 27, the City Girls member took to her Instagram account to share photos from the funeral.

In one snap, Yung, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, posed with her son, Jai Wiggins Jr. They wore all-white outfits, with the raptress dressing up to the nines in a lace long-sleeve top with a very-plunging neckline, and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

In another picture, she leaned on the black hearse carrying Jai's casket. She was apparently still in disbelief over the devastating loss, writing in the caption of the post, "Woke up thought I was dreaming."

Yung also shared on her Instagram Stories some photos from the service. "Damn Jai [a heartbroken emoji] Damnnnnn," she captioned a shot of the hearse with Jai's casket inside. In another picture, she was walking with her son and other family members who were attending the funeral.

Yung Miami Shares Photo From Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

Yung Miami Shares Photo From Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

Meanwhile, a third pic shows her standing next to Jai's casket, which was opened, at the service. Due to the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the attendees were wearing face masks as precautions.

Yung Miami Shares Photo From Ex Jai Wiggins' Funeral

News of Jai shooting broke earlier in June, but details of the incident remain scarce. Yung didn't immediately react to the reports, but his sister who goes by @juicydelise on Instagram, hinted at the time that he was still alive.

Yung mourned Jai's death on June 15, writing "Damn Jai I can't believe you gone," along with a photo of his baby daddy and their son Jai Jr. Meanwhile, her City Girls groupmate JT a.k.a. Jatavia Johnson remembered him in her own Instagram post. "Damn this hurts writing this, I've been trying to out think this situation but it's so heavy on my heart!" she wrote in the caption of the post featuring Jai's selfie. "You was such a good person! We really grew up together never in a million years I saw this for you!"

"Since day 1 with ANY situation you stepped up! Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room since I've known you I only seen you act crazy about one person soooooooo many memories! So many! Bro I can go on & on but these tears got my fingers slipping. Love you so much & I promise to be there for caresha & baby jai. Forever!!!! I can hear you saying 'day 1 don't switch up you know we family!' Yes jai we are, family forever," she concluded.

You can share this post!

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

Ryan Reynolds Gets Original 'X-Men' Cast Ditching Special Virtual Reunion With Awkward Gatecrashing
Related Posts
Yung Miami's Baby Daddy Jai Wiggins Believed to Be Dead After Shooting

Yung Miami's Baby Daddy Jai Wiggins Believed to Be Dead After Shooting

City Girls' Yung Miami Breaks Silence on Baby Daddy Shooting as He Remains Unconscious

City Girls' Yung Miami Breaks Silence on Baby Daddy Shooting as He Remains Unconscious

City Girls' Yung Miami Accused of Setting Up Baby Daddy in Shooting

City Girls' Yung Miami Accused of Setting Up Baby Daddy in Shooting

Yung Miami Appears to Take a Jab at Megan Thee Stallion Over Diamond Chain

Yung Miami Appears to Take a Jab at Megan Thee Stallion Over Diamond Chain

Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Evelyn Lozada to Treat Fans to Feet Pictures in New OnlyFans Account

Evelyn Lozada to Treat Fans to Feet Pictures in New OnlyFans Account

R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shows Her Burned Car After Arsonists Set It on Fire

R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shows Her Burned Car After Arsonists Set It on Fire

Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo

Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display