 
 

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

WENN/Netflix
TV

Just days after Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate stepped down from 'Central Park' and 'Big Mouth', the actress behind Diane Nguyen's voice claims to 'have learned a lot from them.'

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alison Brie regrets voicing a Vietnamese-American character in cult animated show "BoJack Horseman".

Just days after Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate announced they were stepping down from cartoon hits "Central Park" and "Big Mouth" due to the fact they are voicing black characters, Brie has voiced her concerns about portraying an Asian.

"In hindsight, I wish that I didn't voice the character of Diane Nguyen," she writes on Instagram. "I now understand that people of color, should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them."

"BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg recently responded to concerns about Brie's character on the show, stating: "We should have hired a Vietnamese writer, and a Vietnamese actress to play Diane - or if not that, changed the character to match who we did hire."

