Tokyo Jetz Shares She Tested Positive COVID-19

When a fan asks the rapper to describe her specific symptoms, Tokyo replies, 'Fever 101.3, Body aches, Chills, No taste, Can't smell, Sore throat, Cough.'

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Jetz joins the list of celebrities who contracted with Coronavirus. Breaking the devastating news, the rapper recently took to her Twitter account to share that she tested positive for the novel virus and recounted the whole story including when she first realized she might have the disease.

On Saturday, June 27, she posted a video of herself getting a mobile COVID-19 test by having a swab put down her throat. "Ima just go back inside," she captioned the clip.

"So I cooked crabs yesterday and all morning I was like 'they been sitting they finna be so good' ...got home and can't even taste s**t !!!!" Tokyo then revealed her symptoms. "I can taste stuff at the back of my throat but not on my tongue."

"All day I been like "y'all don't smell that bleach'.... when in reality no one does and I can't smell anything. Luckily we broke my fever under 100 but it was 101.3," she went on explaining. "Mind you...the n***a who did my test said 'oh u sick fa sho..u don't need a test.' "

Tokyo Jetz tested positive for COVID-19

Tokyo Jetz recalled when she first realized she might have COVID-19.

When a fan asked her to describe her specific symptoms, Tokyo replied, "Fever 101.3, Body aches, Chills, No taste, Can't smell, Sore throat, Cough." However, it seemed like the female emcee's doing better now as she wrote on her account, "I know y'all was gone say that's what I get .....sooooooo I guess I deserved to be healed too."

Despite the unfortunate news, some people still threw hate at Tokyo. "It's sick af that people are happy that @REALTOKYOJETZ tested positive for COVID-19. I understand y'all mad at her, but y'all are sick af on this app," her supporter wrote, to which Tokyo responded, "Good thing idgaf. They better pray they can recover as fast as me & don't have underlying health issues."

