Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party

The 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' singer celebrates her 27th birthday with her family, close friends, and boyfriend Dalton Gomez as she throws a 'Midsommar'-themed party.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande was surrounded by loved ones as she marked her 27th birthday with a "Midsommar"-themed party.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, June 26, 2020 to share a selection of photos taken by pal Alfredo Flores from her party, showing her wearing an elaborate floral crown and coordinating floral cape.

Among the snaps were glimpses of the "Rain on Me" hitmaker's mum Joan Grande, dad Ed Butera, brother Frankie Grande, and his boyfriend Hale Leon. In one photo, Ariana gets a kiss on the cheek from boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

After counting down to her big day earlier in the week on social media, the star was inundated with messages from pals, helping her celebrate her special day.

Among the well-wishers was "Midsommar" star Florence Pugh, who took to the comments on one of Ariana's posts, writing, "Happy birthday sweetheart. You can have the Mayqueen title today."

