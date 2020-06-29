 
 

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'
The 'Chasing Pavement' hitmaker sparks rumors suggesting she hints at new music following Instagram throwback of her Glastonbury performance back in 2016.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Adele isn't jeopardising her health to appease fans' calls for new music. On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the "Hello" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a number of snaps, including one of herself squatting next to the TV and fanning herself, as she wears grey sweatpants and an oversized white T-shirt

In the next photo, the singer is watching her 2016 Glastonbury performance and wearing the same dress from the show as she demonstrated her phenomenal weight loss.

"5 ciders in," the "Someone Like You" star captioned the shot.

Adele previously shared a different photo of herself at the music festival, however, all the posts relating to her performance at the event left some fans wondering if she was teasing new music.

When an enthusiastic fan commented, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!" Adele couldn't help but reply, insisting, "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining."

"Wear a mask and be patient," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Adele's forthcoming album will be her first since 2015's "25".

